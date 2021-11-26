31º

Conagra Brands recalls some Birds Eye Broccoli Tots over reports of small rocks, metal fragments in product

Officials say two people reported dental damage after consuming product

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Conagra Brands, Inc. issues voluntary recall of some of its Birds Eye Broccoli Tots on Nov. 19, 2021. Product image courtesy of the Food and Drug Administration. (WDIV)

Conagra Brands, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of some of its Birds Eye Broccoli Tots after some consumers reported finding small rocks and metal fragments in the product.

The company on Nov. 19 issued a recall of four batches of its Birds Eye Broccoli Tots sold in 12 ounce packages. Consumers who purchased the following products are asked not to consume the products, and to instead throw them away.

Officials say that there have been two reports of dental damage after consuming the product. No other Birds Eye products are affected by the recall, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Anyone with questions can contact Conagra Brands’ customer service team by calling 1-800-921-7404 between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (CST) Monday through Friday, or by emailing them at consumer.care@conagra.com.

Click here to see the full recall notice.

