Aerosol dry shampoo, conditioner recalled due to presence of benzene

The Procter & Gamble Company is recalling aerosol dry conditioner spray products and aerosol dry shampoo spray products from several brand names due to the presence of benzene.

The Procter & Gamble Company is recalling aerosol dry conditioner spray products and aerosol dry shampoo spray products from several brand names due to the presence of benzene.

Those names include Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Waterl<ss and were produced in the United States. They are also recalling products from Old Spice and Hair Food.

“Following recent reports that indicated traces of benzene in some aerosol spray products, we began a review of our total portfolio of aerosol products. While benzene is not an ingredient in any of our products, our review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can. We detected benzene in aerosol dry shampoo spray products and aerosol dry conditioner spray products. Nothing is more important to us than the safety of the consumers who use our products and the quality of the products we ship.” The Procter & Gamble Company

The products were distributed nationwide in the United States through retail outlets and online. Customers can visit the following websites for more information about how to get a reimbursement: Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, Hair Food, Old Spice and Waterless Haircare.

Ad

Read: More recall coverage

What is benzene?

Benzene is a carcinogen and exposure can occur by inhalation, orally and through the skin. It can result in cancers including leukemia, blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders -- which can be life-threatening.

The Procter & Gamble Company said daily exposure to benzene in the recall products would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences.

The Procter & Gamble Company has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall and is conducting the recall out of an abundance of caution.

Click here to learn more about the recall.