2 Wish-Bone salad dressings recalled due to undeclared egg

Two popular salad dressings have been recalled due to undeclared egg in the product.

Conagra Brands on Jan. 28 issued a voluntary recall of two salad dressings under the Wish-Bone label: the chunky blue cheese dressing, and the thousand island dressing (pictured above). The dressings contain egg, which was not declared on the product labels, officials said.

Anyone who has purchased one of the following products is urged to throw them away:

The undeclared egg in the above dressings could cause a serious or life-threatening reaction for anyone allergic to eggs. Officials say that no injuries have been reported yet from consuming the recalled products.

The recall reportedly does not affect any other salad dressings under the Wish-Bone label or Conagra Brands.

Click here to see the full recall notice from the FDA.

