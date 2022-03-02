Fitbit recalls 1M smartwatches in US for burn hazard

Fitbit is recalling one million smartwatches in the U.S., and more than 600,000 sold internationally because the battery can overheat, causing a burn, with dozens of burn injuries reported.

Here’s the info from CPSC:

This recall only involves the Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch. It was sold with a polyurethane band and has a 1.4-inch color LCD screen. The watches were sold in slate blue/burnt orange, charcoal/smoke gray, blue gray/silver gray, and a special edition co-branded with Adidas in ink blue/silver gray. The smartwatch tracks activity, heart rate, and sleep. Only the following models and colors are included in this recall. For the Ionic device, the model number (FB503) is on the back of the device near where the band attaches. Fitbit is printed on the front of the Ionic Smartwatch.

Fitbit Recalls Ionic Smartwatches Due to Burn Hazard; One Million Sold in the U.S. (CSPC)

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Ionic smartwatches and contact Fitbit to receive pre-paid packaging to return the device. Upon receipt of the device, consumers will be issued a refund of $299. Fitbit will also provide participating consumers with a discount code for 40% off select Fitbit devices.

Incidents/Injuries:

Fitbit has received at least 115 reports in the United States (and 59 reports internationally) of the battery in the watch overheating with 78 reports of burn injuries in the United States including two reports of third-degree burns and four reports of second-degree burns (and 40 reports of burn injuries internationally).

Sold At:

Best Buy, Kohl’s, Target and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Fitbit.com from September 2017 through December 2021 for between $200 to $330. Fitbit stopped production of Ionic in 2020.