Target’s car seat trade-in program returns: What to know

(Charles Krupa, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The bullseye logo on a sign outside the Target store in Quincy, Mass., Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Target pushed through headwinds from inflation to congested ports to deliver solid results for the three-month period that included the crucial holiday shopping season. The Minneapolis-based discount retailer reported Tuesday that its fiscal fourth-quarter profits rose nearly 12%, while sales increased 9.4%. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The popular car seat trade-in program is returning to Target this month.

Twice a year, you can bring an old, expired or damaged car seat to Target and recycle it to redeem a coupon on your Target app or Target.com/circle for 20% off one car seat, one stroller or select baby gear. Materials from the old car seats are recycled by Target’s partner, Waste Management.

The next trade-in window is April 18 through April 30, 2022. The coupon can be redeemed through May 14, 2022.

Since 2016, Target says 1.7 million car seats have been recycled in the program.

Just visit your local Target store for more information.