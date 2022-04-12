Target’s car seat trade-in program returns: What to know

The popular car seat trade-in program is returning to Target this month.
Twice a year, you can bring an old, expired or damaged car seat to Target and recycle it to redeem a coupon on your Target app or Target.com/circle for 20% off one car seat, one stroller or select baby gear. Materials from the old car seats are recycled by Target’s partner, Waste Management.
The next trade-in window is April 18 through April 30, 2022. The coupon can be redeemed through May 14, 2022.
Since 2016, Target says 1.7 million car seats have been recycled in the program.
Just visit your local Target store for more information.