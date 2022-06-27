AAA: Michigan gas prices down 11 cents from last week, still above $5

Michigan gas prices ticked down about 11 cents from last week but remain above the $5 per gallon mark, about 50 cents higher than one month ago.

AAA reports Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $5.06 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 50 cents more than this time last month and $1.95 more than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of more than $76 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 8 cents to $4.90 from a week ago primarily due to a decline in crude oil prices. The Energy Information Administration will not release gasoline demand/supply and domestic oil inventory levels data this week due to “systems issues.” However, if gas demand continues its downward trend from the previous week, it may contribute to pump price decreases this week. Additionally, the falling cost of oil will likely contribute to pump price decreases, AAA said.

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

Enroll in savings programs. Click here for more information on ways AAA Members can save.

You can use the map below to track average gas prices in Michigan by county, updated daily with AAA data: