Here’s how long gas prices, airfare will continue to dip in Michigan

If you’re looking to book a flight or need to get gas, then you’ll be spending less for now as airline ticket prices are dropping fast, especially if you’re looking to book now.

David Fishman with Cadillac Travel said, “We’re getting towards the end of summer, and we are getting towards a slower time for travel for September, October, so that had an impact. Obviously, the price of gas had an impact too. With the pricing going down and also the demand going down, then you see a nice drop in prices.”