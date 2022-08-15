72º

LIVE

Help Me Hank

Here’s how long gas prices, airfare will continue to dip in Michigan

If you’re looking to book a flight or need to get gas, then you’ll be spending less for now as airline ticket prices are dropping fast

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Gas, Airfare, Gas Prices, Airline Prices, David Fishman, Cadillac Travel, News, Local, Local News
There's good economic news as gas and airline prices take a dip. However, the lower price points may not stick around through the end of the year. If you're looking to book a flight or need to get gas, then you'll be spending less for now as airline ticket prices are dropping fast, especially if you're looking to book now.

DETROIT – There’s good economic news as gas and airline prices take a dip. However, the lower price points may not stick around through the end of the year.

If you’re looking to book a flight or need to get gas, then you’ll be spending less for now as airline ticket prices are dropping fast, especially if you’re looking to book now.

David Fishman with Cadillac Travel said, “We’re getting towards the end of summer, and we are getting towards a slower time for travel for September, October, so that had an impact. Obviously, the price of gas had an impact too. With the pricing going down and also the demand going down, then you see a nice drop in prices.”

Watch the video above for the full story.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Hank Winchester is Local 4's Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV's "Help Me Hank" Consumer Unit. He works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off metro Detroiters.

email

twitter

instagram

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter