Help Me Hank: Amazon Prime customers experiencing delays in free 2-day shipping in US

Amazon customers have a new concern, and it involves shipping delays. Many are saying online that the promised two-day deliveries are taking much longer and wonder why.

Amazon customers have a new concern, and it involves shipping delays.

Many are saying online that the promised two-day deliveries are taking much longer and wonder why.

When you order from Amazon, you expect your items to arrive quickly.

Many pay the $139 annual prime membership expecting to get that free shipping and your items in two days. But hop online, do a little searching, and you will find customers from coast to coast complaining about delays.

Some say the items are taking four to six business days to arrive. As you can imagine, it’s upsetting to some who expect more from Amazon.

A company spokesman was quoted saying, “We have not identified any widespread issues with Prime delivery speeds. We are not slowing down deliveries to some members in an effort to cut costs. Prime delivery promises fluctuate based on many factors, including transportation capacity in a given region and a customer’s location. Nearly all addresses in the U.S. qualify for two-day Prime shipping.”

Ad

So what could be creating the issues? Some insiders believe it’s a logistics and supply chain issue similar to what we’ve seen play out with other companies.