Help Me Hank

Here’s how hackers drained a woman’s bank account in Sterling Heights

Woman is now being evicted

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Sterling Heights, Thieft, Thieves, Hackers, Regina Holman, Bank of America, Help Me Hank, Crime, Local
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A Sterling Heights woman logged in to her bank account and was shocked at what she found as she was hacked.

All she could do was sit and watch it happen as thieves took thousands of dollars and gambled it away online.

The woman is now being evicted, but thanks to Help Me Hank, the bank is now investigating.

Regina Holman’s Bank of America bank account was hit by high-tech thieves who drained her account.

She still can’t believe what happened to her.

“I never let anyone use my card, just me,” said Holman. “It’s here in my purse all of the time.”

The thieves spent more than $15,000 on Fanduel accounts gambling her money away, and now she says she’s on the hook for it. She said she told the bank she had nothing to do with it but her concerns were denied.

About the Authors:

Hank Winchester is Local 4's Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV's "Help Me Hank" Consumer Unit. He works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off metro Detroiters.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

