Here’s how hackers drained a woman’s bank account in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A Sterling Heights woman logged in to her bank account and was shocked at what she found as she was hacked.

All she could do was sit and watch it happen as thieves took thousands of dollars and gambled it away online.

The woman is now being evicted, but thanks to Help Me Hank, the bank is now investigating.

Regina Holman’s Bank of America bank account was hit by high-tech thieves who drained her account.

She still can’t believe what happened to her.

“I never let anyone use my card, just me,” said Holman. “It’s here in my purse all of the time.”

The thieves spent more than $15,000 on Fanduel accounts gambling her money away, and now she says she’s on the hook for it. She said she told the bank she had nothing to do with it but her concerns were denied.