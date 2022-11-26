Sippy cups sold at Whole Foods, Amazon recalled due to lead poisoning hazard

Green Sprouts has voluntarily recalled their stainless steel straw bottles, sippy cups and straw cups that were sold at Whole Foods, Buy Buy Baby, Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond, due to a lead poisoning hazard.

Stainless steel bottles and cups were recalled by Green Sprouts Inc. of Asheville, North Carolina, because of a lead poisoning hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The bottom of the recalled bottles can break off, which would expose a solder dot that contains lead.

Exposure of the solder dot poses a lead poisoning hazard to children. Lead is toxic if ingested and can cause adverse health effects.

The recall involves six and eight-ounce bottles that were sold in aqua, pink, green, and navy colors.

Stainless steel bottle, cup images (Green Sprouts Inc.)

Recall details:

Size Description Tracking number(s) - printed on the bottom base 6 oz Stainless Steel Sippy Cup - a silicone sippy spout with a colored plastic lid, collar and handle 29218V06985 or 35719V06985 6 oz Stainless Steel Sip & Straw Cup - a silicone sippy spout and a straw spout with colored plastic lid, collar and handle 33020V06985 8 oz Stainless Steel Straw Bottle - a silicone straw with plastic screw-on flip cap 29218V06985 or 35719V06985

These bottles were sold nationwide from January 2020 through September 2022 at Buy Buy Baby (online and in-store), Whole Foods, Amazon.com and Bed Bath & Beyond (online only).

The company has received seven reports of incidents where the base of the bottle has broken off to expose the solder dot. No injuries have been reported at this time.

If you have any of the affected products it is advised that you discard the product and contact Green Sprouts for a full refund.

For more information on the recall or to contact Green Sprouts for a refund, call the company at 800-876-1574 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday, email at ContactUs@GreenSprouts.com or submit a contact form online by clicking here.

