The Laundress recalls 8 million laundry, cleaning products due to bacteria concern

The Laundress is recalling eight million laundry and cleaning products due to a potential bacteria contamination. Product image courtesy of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

About eight million laundry and cleaning products sold in the U.S. and Canada are being recalled due to a potential bacteria contamination.

The Laundress is voluntarily recalling eight million products sold through September 2022 due to a potential risk of exposure to bacteria, including Burkholderia cepacia complex, Klebsiella aerogenes and several different species of Pseudomonas, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recalled products are sold on The Laundress’ website, on Amazon and online and in person at The Laundress, Bloomingdale’s, the Container Store, Saks Fifth Avenue, Target, Nordstrom, Jenni Kayne, Kith, Peruvian Connection, N.Peal, Brooklinen and other major U.S. retailers.

Affected products have lot codes that:

begin with a letter “F” and the last four digits are numbered 9354 or less,

begin with a letter “H” and the last four digits are numbered 2262 or less,

and begin with the letter “T” and the last four digits numbered 5264 or less.

Officials say that all of the products have the phrase “The Laundress New York” printed at the top of the label. Click here to see the entire list of The Laundress’ recalled products.

Consumers who have purchased these items should stop using them immediately. Reimbursement requests can be made online on the company’s recall website right here.

The CPSC encourages consumers to take a picture of the product and its lot code with their initials written beside it in marker, and share that photo when submitting a reimbursement request with The Laundress. Then, the product should be thrown away in its entirety without being emptied first.

So far, 11 customers have reportedly gotten infected with Pseudomonas. The CPSC says The Laundress is investigating whether these reports are connected to their products.

Learn more about the recall on the CPSC’s website here.