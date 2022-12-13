Federal Trade Commission proposes change to Eyeglass Rule

The Federal Trade Commission is proposing a change to the Eyeglass Rule.

The proposed change would ensure that optometrists do not charge for access to eyeglass prescriptions after an eye exam.

Within the Eyeglass Rule, you cannot be charged an extra for a copy of your eyeglass prescription. Eye care professionals are also prohibited from forcing patients to buy contacts or glasses, and making individuals sign waivers or release forms.

Concerns from the FTC are that some doctors are not following this rule. Under the proposed new rule, optometrists would receive a signed confirmation when prescriptions are released to patients. These records will be required to be kept for three years.

Additionally, it will allow for patients to receive digital copies of prescriptions instead of paper alternatives.

The Federal Trade Commission will make public comments in the new year.

