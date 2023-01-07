Michigan UIA audit gives insight into issues during height of pandemic

An audit of the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) has given some insight into some of the issues that happened during the height of the pandemic.

The 126-page report that was released this week shows software issues and changes in processes that led to billions of dollars in overpayments.

The report critiqued the agency for how it handled situations during the height of the pandemic.

Many have known that there were problems within the agency, but the audit laid it all out.

Here are some of the key findings in the UIA audit:

$1.7 billion in overpayment waivers

UIA did not investigate inaccurate information or require PUA claimants to meet federal eligibility

UIA did not regularly require claimants to certify they were able to work

UIA did not require 314,000 claimants to provide critical information

Audit reveals a number of management and technology concerns that created problems for users

There were many management shifts within the agency throughout the pandemic, including changes in the top spot.

In response to the audit, the new UIA Director, Julia Dale, said:

“While we respect the authority of the OAG and have worked cooperatively with them over 19 months to provide the information they needed, the audit misses the mark in two important areas: It ignores UIA reforms to resolve the issues cited and lacks the context behind what caused these problems. Our agency has cracked down on fraud and dramatically improved service to hard-working Michiganders – and we have the numbers to prove it.” Julia Dale, UIA Director

This report gives leadership within the agency, like Director Dale, a better understanding of what the big issues are within the UIA and the changes that need to be made in the future.