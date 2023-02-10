Nearly half a million baby activity gyms recalled due to choking hazard

Skip Hop has recalled approximately 472,850 units of its Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gyms due to a choking hazard.

The company is recalling 472,850 units of its infant activity gyms -- plus an additional 23,280 in Canada and 2,240 in Mexico -- because the raindrops on the cloud toy included with the activity gym can detach from the ribbon which poses a choking hazard if a child places it in their mouth.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall only involves the cloud toy sold with the Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym. The cloud toy attaches to the activity gym with a plastic ring.

Skip Hop has received 12 reports of children putting the raindrops from the cloud toy in their mouths.

These activity gyms were sold nationwide from June 2016 to December 2022 at the following retailers: Amazon, Target, Buy Buy Baby, Babylist, Macy’s, Barnes & Noble, Kohl’s and specialty stores, and online at www.Amazon.com and www.SkipHop.com.

Product information:

The UPC number is located on the activity gym playmat.

Product description The cloud toy is a plush, two-sided character face cloud with three raindrops attached to it by ribbons. Style number 307150 UPC number 879674025721

If you have purchased this product it is advised you remove the raindrops on the cloud toy by cutting them off with a pair of scissors and throw them away.

For a $10 Skip Hop gift card and a free shipping code, take a picture of the cloud toy with the raindrops removed and submit the photo to Skip Hop on their recall page. Visit that page by clicking here.

Questions should be directed to Skip Hop at 800-692-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday.

More recall information can be found here.