Calico Critters recalls 3.2 million toys linked to deaths of 2 children

DETROIT – More than 3.2 million Calico Critters toys have been recalled because they pose a choking hazard that’s been linked to the deaths of two children.

Epoch Everlasting Play makes the toys, which are sold in a set with a baby bottle and pacifier accessories. The recall was issued Thursday (March 9).

There have been three incidents linked to the products, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. Two deaths have been reported: a 2-year-old in 2018 in New Mexico and a 9-month-old in 2015 in Japan.

All Calico Critters flocked animal figures and sets sold with bottle and pacifier accessories are being recalled. The bottle accessories were sold in blue, yellow, pink, and orange. One style of the bottle has two yellow handles.

Pacifier accessories were sold in blue, yellow, pink, orange, and teal.

The products were sold across the country at Walmart, Meijer, and other stores. They were also sold online.

Click here to view a full list of the recalled toys.

Anyone who owns these products should take them away from children and contact the company via one of the following options: