Metro Detroit man loses $5K+ to scammers on Facebook Marketplace

A Metro Detroit man sent almost $5,000 to someone selling a boat motor on Facebook Marketplace before he found out it was a scam.

A Metro Detroit man sent almost $5,000 to someone selling a boat motor on Facebook Marketplace before he found out it was a scam.

Facebook Marketplace is a popular place to buy and sell items, but scammers are using the marketplace to steal large amounts of money. These scammers offer expensive items for sale and take people’s money before vanishing.

Mitchell GaskaIntro was looking for a specific boat motor. He found what he was looking for on Facebook Marketplace and it cost almost $5,000.

He sent the money via PayPal to Lakeside Marina LLC. in Virginia. Before he sent money to the seller, he had conversations with them and asked for a video of the motor.

He thought he’d done enough work, but when he asked about the shipping timeline and was told there was an unexpected $3,000+ “insurance fee” he knew something wasn’t right.

Local 4 tried to contact the scammer, but the number has been disconnected. The business address is actually tied to a small home, not a marina.

If you’re purchasing something on Facebook Marketplace, try to meet the seller in person or pay with a credit card. Credit cards offer more protection. Pay attention to seller ratings and be cautious when the price for an item suddenly changes or if extra fees are added.

PayPal said they are investigating the payment made in this case. Anyone who believes they are the target of a potential scam and they used PayPal to pay, should contact PayPal customer support directly. More information can be found on PayPal’s security center.