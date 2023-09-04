Banquet frozen chicken meals recalled, may contain plastic pieces

Nearly 250,000 pounds of Banquet frozen chicken strip entrees are being recalled across the U.S. because the products may contain “extraneous materials.” Product image from USDA.

The United States Department of Agriculture reported Saturday, Sept. 4, that cartons of the Banquet brand’s frozen “Chicken Strips Meal” are being recalled and should not be consumed. The products, sold online and at retailers across the U.S., may be contaminated with harmful materials, “specifically pieces of plastic,” the USDA says.

The recall affects the 8.9-ounce carton containing one entree of “Banquet Chicken Strips Meal.” The products have best by dates of: Dec. 11, 2024; Jan. 1, 2025; or Jan. 7, 2025.

The following product lot numbers are included in the recall:

5009317120

5009319220

5009319820

Lot numbers can be found on the side of the carton.

The issue was identified after a customer reported an injury associated with finding and eating plastic pieces in the meal. No other injuries or issues were reported, officials said.

Anyone who purchased the recalled product is urged not to consume it. The meals can be returned to their place of purchase, or thrown away.

Click here to see the USDA’s full announcement.