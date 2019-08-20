Business leaders push lawmakers to put plan in place to fix Michigan roads

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan business leaders united Tuesday in Lansing to put pressure on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other politicians to put a plan in place to fix the state's crumbling roads.

Potholes aren't a new problem for Michigan residents, but business representatives from Detroit, Grand Rapids, Lansing and across the state want lawmakers to do something about the problem soon.

Most experts agree the roads need about $2 billion worth of work. The question is how to get the money.

Whitmer has proposed a gas tax increase, but some lawmakers are strongly opposed to the idea.

When Local 4 Consumer Expert Hank Winchester met with Whitmer earlier this year, she said was open to ideas, but that they would need to generate big money.

"It has been 168 days since Gov. Whitmer introduced her 2020 budget, and 168 days without a comprehensive solution from the Legislature. Doing nothing is not an option," a spokesperson for the governor said in a statement.

Business leaders hope lawmakers can get a deal done this fall. If not, the drivers in the state will have to continue to dodge potholes and deal with poor road conditions.

