Check out these 4th of July travel deals

July 4th means fireworks, barbeques, and lots of travel.

If you're thinking about hitting the road for the holiday weekend, there are still ways to score some good deals.

A record 49 million people will be traveling. It could be that gas prices are 22 cents lower than last year…or that we all just need a vacation!

For hotels, third-party sites are offering up discounts.

Cheap Tickets is offering discounts for the holiday. Discounts range from 10% off to 40% off. They have a range of hotels on sale but, they’re also offering an additional 16% discount on select hotels with the coupon code "SUMMERTIME." The coupon code is good until July 14th. The discounts you’re seeing on the site are only good if you book by July 4th.

Hotels.com is offering up to 40% off for its holiday sale. Most offers are good for the entire month of July, but you have to book your travel by July 4. No code necessary for this one.

Orbitz is also having a sale on hotels for the holiday. Discounts range from 10 to 40%. The site is also doing its own coupon code that’s good for an additional 10% discount at select hotels. The coupon code is "PERFECTTRIP" and is good for up to $150 off your stay. The coupon code is only valid until June 30, but applies to any travel booked for stays through the end of 2019.

Let’s look at deals for flights. We checked Kayak, just to see what’s happening out there.

You can go to Atlanta or Austin, Texas for about $150. Head to the San Diego in the sunshine state for $250 or Myrtle Beach of $200.

There are plenty of sites with plenty of deals. Just head over and type in a destination you want to explore. If you’re not sure but you know you want a great deal, most third-party websites have a section for that.

Looking to stay in Michigan and explore our great state? There’s plenty to do!

There are plenty of Bed and Breakfasts in the thumb, up north and on the west side of the state. Some even have rooms for just $100 a night and provide specials, deals and family packages for a discount.

You need to head to the Pure Michigan website. This site has an amazing list of resources for traveling within the state!

Finally, state parks are open for camping! Also, some do Firework-Free Weekends for pet owners, veterans and others. Head to the DNR website for help on camping locations.

Do you have a place you like to travel? A secret travel tip? Comment below!

