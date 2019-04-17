'Chunky Monkey,' 'Coconut Seven Layer Bar' Ben & Jerry's flavors recalled

Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavors "Chunky Monkey" and "Coconut Seven Layer Bar" have been recalled. (WDIV)

DETROIT - The "Chunky Monkey" and "Coconut Seven Layer Bar" Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavors sold in tubs are being recalled because they might contain nuts not listed as ingredients.

Unilever, the maker of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, revealed the recalled flavors might contain tree nuts such as almonds, Brazil nuts and hazelnuts that aren't declared in the ingredients list or the allergy information list.

Anyone with an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts could experience serious or life-threatening allergic reactions to the ice cream, company officials said.

The affected pints of "Chunky Monkey" ice cream have a "best if used by" date of Aug. 28, Aug. 29 and Aug. 30.

The affected "Coconut Seven Layer Bar" bulk products are sold in 2.4-gallon tubs with a "best if used by" date of Sept. 15.

Both products were distributed nationwide but have not been shipped outside the United States, officials said.

Unilever has not yet received any reports of illnesses caused by the recalled flavors.

