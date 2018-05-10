Dish Network could owe you money as part of class action lawsuit

Dish Network could be paying customers up to $1,200 affter a telemarketing lawsuit was brought against the company.

In 2014, Thomas Krakauer, of North Carolina, sued the company alleging that a Dish authorized retailer illegally made telemarketing calls to him while his number was on the national “Do Not Call Registry.”

In 2017, a jury found Dish was liable for the calls placed to telephone numbers on the registry and that those who received telemarketing calls from Dish between May 11, 2010 and August 1, 2011 may submit claims for reimbursement.

The judge awarded up to $1,200 for each call to customers who got those calls. There are about 18,000 phone numbers on the list.

The final payment amount may be reduced some by the court to pay attorney’s fees and costs requested by lawyers who tried the case.

You can check if your number was impacted and if you’re eligible for a payment.

If your number is included, you must file a claim by June 18th. The claim paperwork can be found here.



