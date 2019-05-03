FCC warns of 'One Ring' robocall scam: What to know

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is warning consumers about a new robocall scam that prompts an expensive call back.

The FCC is alerting consumers to reported waves of “One Ring” or “Wangiri” scam robocalls targeting specific area codes in bursts, often calling multiple times in the middle of the night.

These calls are likely trying to prompt consumers to call the number back, often resulting in per minute toll charges similar to a 900 number. Consumers should not call these numbers back.

Recent reports indicate these calls are using the “222” country code of the West African nation of Mauritania. News reports have indicated widespread overnight calling in New York State and Arizona.

Generally, the One Ring scam takes place when a robocaller calls a number and hangs up after a ring or two. They may call repeatedly, hoping the consumer calls back and runs up a toll that is largely paid to the scammer.

Consumer Tips:

Do not call back numbers you do not recognize, especially those appearing to originate overseas.

File a complaint with the FCC if you received these calls: www.fcc.gov/complaints

If you never make international calls, consider talking to your phone company about blocking outbound international calls to prevent accidental toll calls.

Check your phone bill for charges you don’t recognize

Filing a complaint with the FCC

If you are billed for a call you made as a result of this scam, first try to resolve the matter with your telephone company. If you are unable to resolve it directly, you can file a complaint with the FCC at not cost.

Filing a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission

If you feel that you are a victim of an international phone scam, you can file a complaint with the FTC.

Print Out

'One Ring' Phone Scam (pdf)

