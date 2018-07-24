Goldfish crackers recalled due to salmonella concern: What to know

Four flavors of Goldfish Crackers are being recalled for potential risk of salmonella.

What happened?

Pepperidge Farm has been notified by one of its ingredient suppliers that whey powder in a seasoning that is applied to four varieties of crackers has been the subject of a recall by the whey powder manufacturer due to the potential presence of Salmonella.

What flavors are included in the recall?

Flavor Blasted® Xtra Cheddar

Flavor Blasted® Sour Cream & Onion

Goldfish® Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

Goldfish® Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

What to do if you bought these:

Consumers who have purchased these products should not eat them. Recalled product should be discarded or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

You may also click here for reimbursement if you have the product, sell by date and package code listed in the chart provided.

Consumers with questions may call Customer Service at 800-679-1791, 24 hours a day, for more information. Customer Service specialists are available M – F 9AM – 7PM EST.

How did Pepperidge Farm decide to issue this recall?

Pepperidge Farm initiated an investigation and, out of an abundance of caution, is voluntarily recalling four varieties of Goldfish crackers. The products were distributed throughout the United States. No illnesses have been reported. No other Pepperidge Farm products in the U.S. are subject to this recall.

Different packaging options are included in this recall. Consumers are encouraged to read the chart located below for more information:

