Help Me Hank: Scam calls, phishing emails increase during tax season

DETROIT - Tax season can be daunting, but filing early can help you avoid becoming the victim of a scam.

Call 313-298-WDIV until 6:30 p.m. Thursday to get tax help from a certified public accountant.

Scam calls and phishing emails tend to increase during tax season.

Callers will say they are from the IRS, while some scammers try to reach victims through emails. Fake IRS emails attempt to get victims to enter their financial information, while links in the emails may install malware on computers if clicked.

If scammers manage to get information from a victim, they will use that personal data to file taxes in the victim's name. Taxes can only be filed once for a Social Security number, so filing early can help you prevent becoming the victim of a scam.

Also, be wary if a large tax refund check arrives at your house or is deposited into your bank account, as it could mean you were the victim of a scam.

