Help Me Hank: Keeping your pets safe from toxic algae

Blue-green algae is a danger that could take the life of your dog, something some local veterinarians have already seen firsthand.

The aquatic plant contains toxins that may be deadly for pets and can be found in some Michigan waterways.

The algae is typically found near the shoreline, close to the water's surface. It's usually blue-green in color or sometimes a shade of red. It has a musty smell and is more commonly found in ponds and small inland lakes.

The toxin in the algae can make dogs sick if they drink the water. It can cause nausea, vomiting, paralysis, liver complications and death.

Experts urge residents to keep dogs away from the shoreline, bathe them after they swim in a lake and to get them to a vet as soon as possible if they show any symptoms.

