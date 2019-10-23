Leaving Metro Detroit for the holidays? Time to start making your travel plans

DETROIT - If you will be traveling for the holidays, you'll want to make your plans soon to make sure you get the best deals.

"Halloween is really the cutoff date for when best prices are going to be available," said Liana Corwin, a Hopper travel expert.

When traveling to Florida, now is the time to book flights. Check smaller airports when buying tickets, to get the cheapest flights.

For instance, flying into West Palm Beach instead of Miami or into Sarasota instead of Tampa Bay can save you money. Flying out of a smaller airport, such as Flint, Lansing or Toledo, can save you cash, too.

There are direct flights to Florida from Detroit Metro Airport, as well as from Flint's airport.

Travel sites such as Priceline and Hotwire are offering big travel deals this week because airlines want full planes and hotels want booked rooms this holiday season.

Tips to get the best rates while traveling:

Bundle a flight and a hotel.

Avoid traveling on Saturday. Prices seem to be cheaper for Tuesday flights.

Use a travel agent when booking a cruise or a destination trip.

Book early.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.