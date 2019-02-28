Little Caesars warns of fake pizza coupon offer that could be virus

Little Caesars Pizza is warning customers about a fraudulent coupon making the rounds that could be harmful to your computer.

The Detroit-based pizza chain posted a warning to Facebook on Tuesday:

"There is currently a fraudulent Little Caesars coupon in circulation, stating “Little Caesars is rewarding everyone with 3 free large pizza coupon on their 60th anniversary”. This coupon was not generated or distributed by Little Caesars.

We are monitoring the situation and diligently working to resolve this issue. We recommend that you do not click through to the coupon, as it may download a virus on your computer or device. Thank you."

Be careful out there, pizza friends.

