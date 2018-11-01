Meter mishap exposes Metro Detroit woman's home to elements, allows rats, raccoons inside

DETROIT - A Consumers Energy worker moved a meter on a home, and it created a huge mess for a Metro Detroit woman.

When the meter was moved outside, it left the home exposed to the elements. Rats and raccoons started to make their way inside.

Sharon Szczesny said she couldn't get anyone to help, so she called Help Me Hank.

Szczesny said she was told the meter needed to be moved, and crews moved it from inside a protected door in her home to her narrow driveway. The door can no longer close, and critters began to get inside.

Szczesny said she called Consumers Energy repeatedly but got the runaround.

Local 4 contacted Consumers Energy about the issue, and a crew went to Szczesny's home Thursday morning to fix the situation.

