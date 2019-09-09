Michigan's road funding battle stalls

LANSING, Mich. - Here we go again.

The roads are crumbling and once again it doesn't appear Lansing will come together with a real solution on how to fix the mess.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer put the blame on Republicans Monday.

The governor ran for office on a plan to fix the roads. Whitmer offered up her solution, a 45-cent per gallon gas tax increase.

Republicans showed little interest. Now with the budget clock ticking, both sides scrap roads in order to get the budget done.

GOP State Sen. Peter Lucido says he was never in for the gas tax. He says the gas tax never got traction.

Insiders say the governor knew she didn't have the support for the gas tax but decided to stop the debate for now in order to get the budget done.

Now many are questioning whether this is a defeat for the governor.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.