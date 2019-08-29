Middle school student tests Lenovo smart alarm clock

Avani is going into 7th grade, which means she has to wake up around 6:30 a.m.

When it comes to her morning routine she can be a slow mover like any teenager.

She finds that her phone is better at waking her up than a traditional alarm clock, so we thought she'd be perfect to test the Lenovo Smart Clock

"I thought it was very fancy," she said.

The clock works with Google Assistant and bills itself as the "easier way to start your day and save time."

First, you have to get an app that pairs your phone with the clock.

Once she was all set up, Avani tested the clock for just over a week. It reminded her of an Alexa. It was easy to use and had cool features. The alarm sounded and the clock started giving her the news and weather for the day. The clock gently wakes you up at first before playing loud sounds or music.

And while it was easy to use and woke her up, there were a couple things she didn't like, such as having to plug it in for it to work.

You don't have to get up to turn it off. So if you're someone that needs to get your body moving to wake you up, that might be a bad habit you can get into.

Also, it's not cheap. This model is $80 and the price only goes up from there.

But after a week, Avani is a fan and will be using it for her 7th grade year.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.