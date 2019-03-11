More than 600K Michigan health care customers affected by data breach

The information of more than 600,000 health care customers in Michigan may have been compromised in a data breach.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita G. Fox today urged Michiganders affected by the data breach sustained by Detroit-based Wolverine Solutions Group to take extra precautions to help safeguard their information that may have been compromised.

It is believed the information of more than 600,000 Michiganders may have been compromised by the breach, including customers of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Health Alliance Plan, McLaren Health Care, Three Rivers Health, and North Ottawa Community Health System.

According to the company website, exposed information could include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, insurance contract information and numbers, phone numbers, and medical information. The company says it does not believe personal information was extracted.

“Data breaches can be devastating to the affected individuals,” Nessel said. “It’s important this office provide affected customers with any and all available resources to help limit the effects of this – or any – breach. And today, we’re doing just that.”

“Wolverine is offering two levels of identity protection to individuals affected by the breach,” said Fox. "If you receive a letter from the company, we urge you to read it carefully and consider enrolling in the free credit monitoring service.”

Affected individuals of any data breach and all Michiganders can take these steps to further protect their information:

Find out what information was compromised and act accordingly.

Pull your free credit report at annualcreditreport.com or by calling 877-322-8228.

Put a fraud alert on your credit file. The Federal Trade Commission provides a checklist for this.

Consider a security freeze on your credit file.

Take advantage of any free services being offered as a result of the breach.

Use two-factor authentication on your online accounts whenever it’s available.

For more information on what to do during a data breach, review the Michigan Attorney General’s consumer alert on data breaches. A toll-free information hotline is being provided by the company to answer consumer questions at 877-412-7152.

