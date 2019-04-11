Nestle will continue donating water to Flint

LANSING, Mich. - Nestle Waters said it will continue to help the people of Flint by providing free bottled water.

The announcement comes as the company remains embroiled in a separate water controversy in Michigan.

Some in Lansing have praised the donation, but there is still concern about the amount the company pays the state in order to tap Michigan water to sell for a profit.

The bottom line is Flint needs the water, and even though some are not happy with the way Nestle is doing business in Michigan, they're thankful someone is helping.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.