Quest Diagnostics: Data breach may have impacted up to 12 million patients

Quest Diagnostics, one of the biggest blood testing providers in the U.S., said Monday that a data breach may have impacted up to 12 million patients.

In a release Monday, Quest said it was notified that between Aug. 1, 2018 and March 30, 2019, someone had unauthorized access to the systems of AMCA, a billing collections vendor.

AMCA believes this information includes personal information, including certain financial data, Social Security numbers, and medical information, but not laboratory test results.

"Quest is taking this matter very seriously and is committed to the privacy and security of our patients’ personal information. Since learning of the AMCA data security incident, we have suspended sending collection requests to AMCA," the company said in a statement. "We are committed to keeping our patients, health care providers, and all relevant parties informed as we learn more."

The company said it has not received "detailed or complete" information from AMCA about the breach yet.

