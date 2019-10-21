There is a fingerprint reader issue with new Samsung phone

We have a consumer alert involving the new Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note10 phones.

The company says someone else may be able to unlock your phone because the phones can be fooled by residue left by fingers on a screen protector.

Samsung wants users to remove screen protectors until they can fix the problem. It was caught when a woman discovered her husband could unlock her phone with his thumb on the fingerprint reader.

Samsung thinks the screen protectors make the sensor malfunction.

They say a software update will fix the issue.

