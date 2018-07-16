Walmart launches online grocery delivery service in Metro Detroit

Walmart said this week it would spend $16 billion to buy 77% of Flipkart, the most valuable startup in India that has managed to hold its own against Amazon (AMZN) in one of its largest overseas markets.

Walmart is launching online grocery delivery in Metro Detroit.

Joining stores like Kroger and Meijer, Walmart is now offering online grocery delivery service at its Metro Detroit locations.

Here’s how it works:

Order and Choose a Pickup Time: Customers visit walmart.com/grocery or through the Walmart Grocery mobile app, enter their zip codes and begin creating their shopping lists. During checkout, they select a time to for their order to be delivered. At the time of checkout, customers will pay the delivery fee. No money is exchanged at the customer's door.

Customers visit walmart.com/grocery or through the Walmart Grocery mobile app, enter their zip codes and begin creating their shopping lists. During checkout, they select a time to for their order to be delivered. At the time of checkout, customers will pay the delivery fee. No money is exchanged at the customer’s door. Personal Grocery Shoppers Fill the Basket: Highly trained personal shoppers carefully select the freshest produce, meats and other items each customer requested. All Walmart grocery orders are backed by our freshness guarantee.

Highly trained personal shoppers carefully select the freshest produce, meats and other items each customer requested. All Walmart grocery orders are backed by our freshness guarantee. Delivery: Delivery partners will be requested by a Walmart grocery associate when the order is ready to be delivered, who will then drive directly to the customer’s location during the 1-hour delivery window

Delivery partners will be requested by a Walmart grocery associate when the order is ready to be delivered, who will then drive directly to the customer’s location during the 1-hour delivery window Offer: Customers can get their first order delivered for free with promo code FRESHCAR with a $50 minimum order.

Online Grocery Delivery is an extension of Walmart’s curbside pickup service, which is available at 13 stores in the Detroit metro area right now.

