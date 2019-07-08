Here are some apps to help keep you safe in the sun

Nothing turns a summer into a bummer more than a nasty sunburn, headache from the heat or worse.

But, there are apps that can help you avoid trouble and have fun in the sun.

The Sunwise UV Index app is brought to you by the EPA, the National Weather Service and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It delivers daily information on the day's UV index, which measures the strength of sunburn-producing ultraviolet radiation. The app is free for iOS and Android.

The OSHA-NIOSH Heat Safety Tool, also from the CDC, is designed to help you take precautions against outdoor heat while outside.

It features a real-time heat index and hourly forecasts, specific to your location. Other features include information about signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses like heat stroke.

The app is free for iOS and Android.

Should you happen to get too much sun or heat, or suffer any other emergency, you'll want to have the First Aid: American Red Cross app.

The app has expert advice for everyday emergencies, including videos, quizzes and step-by-step advice.

The app is free for iOS and Android.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.