Here's a list of Dressbarn locations set to close in August

Company announces 53 stores will close

By Derick Hutchinson
Ascena Retail Group announced it will close 53 Dressbarn locations by the end of August.

Here is a list of the Dressbarn stores scheduled to close in August, according to the company's website.

  • Valley Bend at Jones Farm - 2750 Carl T. Jones Drive, Huntsville, Alabama
  • Slatten Ranch - 5749 Lone Tree Way, Antioch, California
  • Imperial Center - East 2500 East Imperial Highway, Brea, California
  • Hamilton Plaza Shopping Center - 1650 South Bascom Avenue, Campbell, California
  • Elk Grove Commons - 9630 Bruceville Road, Elk Grove, California
  • The Marketplace at River Park - 7560 North Blackstone Avenue, Fresno, California
  • Ladera Center - 5373 West Centinela Avenue, Ladera, California
  • Citrus Plaza - 27430 West Lugonia Avenue, Redlands, California
  • Shelton Square - 876 Bridgepoint Avenue, Shelton, Connecticut
  • Corbins Corner Plaza - 1473 New Britain Avenue, West Hartford, Connecticut
  • Eden Square Shopping Ctr - 408 Eden Circle, Bear, Delaware
  • Shoppes at Paradise Key - 4429 Commons Drive, East Destin, Florida
  • The Loop - 3204 No John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, Florida
  • Lake Buena Vista Factory - 15629 State Road 535, Lake Buena Vista, Florida
  • Pembroke Commons - S.C. 450 No University Drive, Pembroke Pines, Florida
  • Crossroad Commons - 1419 Flammang Road, Waterloo, Iowa
  • Winston Plaza Shopping Ctr - 1036 West North Avenue, Melrose Park, Illinois
  • Clearwater Springs - 5025 East 82nd Street, Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Valparaiso Walk - 91 Silhavy Road, Valparaiso, Indiana
  • Chisholm Trail Mall - 601 Southeast 36 Street, Newton, Kansas
  • Olathe Pointe - 14665 West 119th Street, Olathe, Kansas
  • River Marketplace - 4401 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette, Louisiana
  • Lake Charles Power Center - 3431 Derek Drive, Lake Charles, Louisiana
  • University Place - 7044 Youree Drive, Shreveport, Louisiana
  • Highland Commons - 212 Coolidge Street, Berlin, Massachusetts
  • The Loop - 90 Pleasant Valley Street, Methuen, Massachusetts
  • Northborough Crossing - 9110 Shops Way, E-110, Northborough, Massachusetts
  • Redstone Plaza - 99 Main Street, Stoneham, Massachusetts
  • Festival at Bel Air - 5 Bel Air South Parkway, Belair, Maryland
  • Woodyard Crossing - 8775-A Brance Avenue, Clinton, Maryland
  • Greenway Shopping Center - 7525 Greenbelt Road, Greenbelt, Maryland
  • Largo Town Center - 908 Largo Center Drive, Landover, Maryland
  • Laurel Shopping Center - 332 Domer Avenue, Laurel, Maryland
  • Fairlane Green Shopping Center - 3240 Fairlane Drive, Allen Park, Michigan
  • Town Center - 4830 Wilson Avenue, Grandville, Michigan
  • Novi Town Center - 43193 Cresent Boulevard, Novi, Michigan
  • Pavilions at Hartman Hertiage - 20050 East Jackson Drive, Independence, Missouri
  • The Outlets of Mississippi - 200 Bass Pro Drive, Pearl, Mississippi
  • Westgate Commons - 1500 East 13th Avenue, West Fardo, North Dakota
  • Clark Commons Shopping Center - 1255 Raritan Road, Clark, New Jersey
  • The Summit Reno - 13921 South Virginia Street, Reno, Nevada
  • McKinley Milestrip Center - 3540 McKinley Parkway, Buffalo, New York
  • Dressbarn New York - 1180 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York
  • Post Rd Plaza - 853 Pelham Parkway, Pelham, New York
  • Champlain Centre - 60 Smithfield Boulevard, Plattsburgh, New York
  • The Mall at Greece Ridge - 468 Greece Ridge Center Drive, Rochester, New York
  • Crossroads Plaza - 481 Tarrytown Road, White Plains, New York
  • Pleasant Valley Shop Center - 1183 Pleasant Valley Road, Parma, Ohio
  • Cascade Station - 9963 Northeast Cascades Parkway, Portland, Oregon
  • Silver Spring Commons SC - 6520 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania
  • Lincoln Mall - 622 George Washington Highway, Lincoln, Rhode Island
  • Seven Corners Center - 6308 Seven Corners Center, Fall Church, Virginia

