Here's a list of Dressbarn locations set to close in August

Ascena Retail Group announced it will close 53 Dressbarn locations by the end of August.

Here is a list of the Dressbarn stores scheduled to close in August, according to the company's website.

Valley Bend at Jones Farm - 2750 Carl T. Jones Drive, Huntsville, Alabama

Slatten Ranch - 5749 Lone Tree Way, Antioch, California

Imperial Center - East 2500 East Imperial Highway, Brea, California

Hamilton Plaza Shopping Center - 1650 South Bascom Avenue, Campbell, California

Elk Grove Commons - 9630 Bruceville Road, Elk Grove, California

The Marketplace at River Park - 7560 North Blackstone Avenue, Fresno, California

Ladera Center - 5373 West Centinela Avenue, Ladera, California

Citrus Plaza - 27430 West Lugonia Avenue, Redlands, California

Shelton Square - 876 Bridgepoint Avenue, Shelton, Connecticut

Corbins Corner Plaza - 1473 New Britain Avenue, West Hartford, Connecticut

Eden Square Shopping Ctr - 408 Eden Circle, Bear, Delaware

Shoppes at Paradise Key - 4429 Commons Drive, East Destin, Florida

The Loop - 3204 No John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, Florida

Lake Buena Vista Factory - 15629 State Road 535, Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Pembroke Commons - S.C. 450 No University Drive, Pembroke Pines, Florida

Crossroad Commons - 1419 Flammang Road, Waterloo, Iowa

Winston Plaza Shopping Ctr - 1036 West North Avenue, Melrose Park, Illinois

Clearwater Springs - 5025 East 82nd Street, Indianapolis, Indiana

Valparaiso Walk - 91 Silhavy Road, Valparaiso, Indiana

Chisholm Trail Mall - 601 Southeast 36 Street, Newton, Kansas

Olathe Pointe - 14665 West 119th Street, Olathe, Kansas

River Marketplace - 4401 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette, Louisiana

Lake Charles Power Center - 3431 Derek Drive, Lake Charles, Louisiana

University Place - 7044 Youree Drive, Shreveport, Louisiana

Highland Commons - 212 Coolidge Street, Berlin, Massachusetts

The Loop - 90 Pleasant Valley Street, Methuen, Massachusetts

Northborough Crossing - 9110 Shops Way, E-110, Northborough, Massachusetts

Redstone Plaza - 99 Main Street, Stoneham, Massachusetts

Festival at Bel Air - 5 Bel Air South Parkway, Belair, Maryland

Woodyard Crossing - 8775-A Brance Avenue, Clinton, Maryland

Greenway Shopping Center - 7525 Greenbelt Road, Greenbelt, Maryland

Largo Town Center - 908 Largo Center Drive, Landover, Maryland

Laurel Shopping Center - 332 Domer Avenue, Laurel, Maryland

Fairlane Green Shopping Center - 3240 Fairlane Drive, Allen Park, Michigan

Town Center - 4830 Wilson Avenue, Grandville, Michigan

Novi Town Center - 43193 Cresent Boulevard, Novi, Michigan

Pavilions at Hartman Hertiage - 20050 East Jackson Drive, Independence, Missouri

The Outlets of Mississippi - 200 Bass Pro Drive, Pearl, Mississippi

Westgate Commons - 1500 East 13th Avenue, West Fardo, North Dakota

Clark Commons Shopping Center - 1255 Raritan Road, Clark, New Jersey

The Summit Reno - 13921 South Virginia Street, Reno, Nevada

McKinley Milestrip Center - 3540 McKinley Parkway, Buffalo, New York

Dressbarn New York - 1180 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York

Post Rd Plaza - 853 Pelham Parkway, Pelham, New York

Champlain Centre - 60 Smithfield Boulevard, Plattsburgh, New York

The Mall at Greece Ridge - 468 Greece Ridge Center Drive, Rochester, New York

Crossroads Plaza - 481 Tarrytown Road, White Plains, New York

Pleasant Valley Shop Center - 1183 Pleasant Valley Road, Parma, Ohio

Cascade Station - 9963 Northeast Cascades Parkway, Portland, Oregon

Silver Spring Commons SC - 6520 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Mall - 622 George Washington Highway, Lincoln, Rhode Island

Seven Corners Center - 6308 Seven Corners Center, Fall Church, Virginia

