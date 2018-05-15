How to get involved in the class action lawsuit against Apple's MacBook keyboards

Have you bought an Apple MacBook as far back as 2015? How about a MacBook Pro as far back as 2016?

If so, you may have noticed your keyboard isn't working properly. If that is the case, you have a reason to join others getting involved in a class-action lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed by Girard Gibbs LLP, claims Apple knew they were selling MacBook and MacBook Pros with defective keyboards.The lawsuit also alleges the keyboards on MacBook laptops with butterfly keyboards have a tendency to fail.

Girard Gibbs also does not clearly state you have to have experienced keyboard issues to join the lawsuit. To get involved, you can take this online questionnaire detailing how your experiences are with the laptop keyboards. You can also call 866-981-4800 if you prefer the phone route.

Fixing butterfly keyboard issues through Apple can reportedly cost as much as $700.

Apple has not officially responded to any complaints, which includes a petition to recall the company's laptops with defective keyboards. The petition has nearly 24,000 online signatures, and its goal is 25,000.

The entire lawsuit can be found here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.