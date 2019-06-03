Hudsonville Ice Cream's Michigan Artisan Collection Returns

You scream, I scream, we all scream for ice cream!

Attention all ice cream lovers- Hudsonville Ice Cream’s Michigan Artisan Collection has returned with your favorite flavor combinations and some new ones as well!

They also have new partners for the summer -- including Germack Pistachio Company, kicking off the summer with their newest flavor: Germack Honey Roasted Peanut Butter.

They have non-dairy options too.

Hudsonville Ice Cream's collaboration with Germack Pistachio Company celebrates more than 90 years of two family-owned, Michigan-based companies with long histories dating back to the 1920s.

You can learn more about Hudsonville Ice Cream’s current flavor line-up here.

Here's a list of where you can find Germack Honey Roasted Peanut: · Banana Boat, 3721 Corunna Rd, Flint, 48532 · Captain Sundae – Holland North, 365 Douglas Avenue, Holland, 49424 · Captain Sundae – Holland South, 247 West 40th Street, Holland, 49423 · Captain Sundae – Zeeland, 537 Main Ave, Zeeland, 49464 · Carie’s Caboose, 287 E State St, Montrose, 48457 · Cosmic Candy Co., 168 S Hancock, Pentwater, 49449 · Fantasy Twirl, 3191 142nd Ave, Dorr, 49323 · Frosty Boy of Cascade, 6886 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids, 49546 · Frosty Boy Kalamazoo, 5030 Gull Rd, Kalamazoo, 49048 · Houseman’s Ice Cream, 2543 84th Street SW, Byron Center, 49315 · Jaami’s Ice Cream & Treats, 592 Cass St, Frankenmuth, 48734 · Kings Trading Post Party Store, 8493 5 Mile Rd, Mecosta, 49332 · Lighthouse Party Store, 701 North Huron Ave, Mackinaw City, 49701 · Mastro’s Ice Cream, 24445 Jefferson Ave, St Clair Shores, 48080 · Norm’s Ice Cream Shop – Fruitport, 350 N 3rd Ave, Fruitport, 49415 · Norm’s Ice Cream Shop – Grand Haven, 1453 Washington Ave, Grand Haven, 49417 · Norm’s Ice Cream Shop North Muskegon, 80 N. Causeway Rd., North Muskegon, 49445 · Ottawa Beach General Store, 2256 Ottawa Beach Rd, Holland, 49424 · Ruthie’s Dairy Twist, 201 N Bridge St, Bellaire, 49615 · Sadie’s Ice Cream Parlor, Grand Hotel, 1891 Cadotte Ave, Mackinac Island, 49757 · The Parlour of Jackson, 1401 Daniel Rd, Jackson, 49202 · Tiffany’s Café, 10213 W Front St, Empire, 49630 · The Sweet Tooth of Marine City, 312 S Water St, Marine City, 48039 · Yummies, 220 E Main St, Harbor Springs, 49740

