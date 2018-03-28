Kroger expands delivery service to nearly 100 Michigan stores

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Kroger and delivery partner Instacart are expanding curbside pick-up and grocery delivery services in Michigan.

"As part of Restock Kroger, we are investing in redefining our customers' grocery shopping experience by bringing online and offline seamlessly together," said Yael Cosset, Kroger's Chief Digital Officer. "Having grown our digital sales in 2017 by 90 percent, we continue to accelerate our digital roadmap in 2018 to make shopping with Kroger simpler and more personalized."

Kroger currently delivers from more than 872 stores across the country, and it offers 1,091 curbside pickup locations with plans to add 500 new locations in 2018.

"When you look at Kroger's customer coverage area for seamless shopping, two-thirds of our customers – more than 40 million households – have access to curbside pickup and/or delivery," added Mr. Cosset. "Our goal is for these convenient services to be available to every customer."

Kroger customers can experience the seamless experience by shopping on the company's website or app.

These are the Michigan stores serviced by Instacart:

"With the expansion of our Instacart partnership, it provides Kroger the opportunity to increase our delivery offerings even further and when you combine it with our successful curbside service, it will help us accelerate our ecommerce reach significantly," continued Mr. Cosset.

"We are thrilled to work with Kroger and share the same vision of bringing same-day grocery delivery to more American households and cities every day," said Nilam Ganenthiran, Instacart's Chief Business Officer. "When an admired household brand such as Kroger unites with a leading technology platform in Instacart, it is our customers who ultimately win."

