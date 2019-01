Rod Meloni explains what it is and what you need to know.

Helpful links:

http://www.letsmakeaplan.org

http://www.letsmakeaplan.org/new-noteworthy/newsletters/march-2017

https://www.irs.gov/retirement-plans/correcting-required-minimum-distribution-failures

http://www.finra.org/investors/alerts/rmd-common-questions-ira-accounts

https://personal.vanguard.com/us/insights/retirement/estimate-your-rmd-tool?lang=en