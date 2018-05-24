Memorial Day 2018: Best deals, sales and freebies

Memorial Day is Monday, May 28, a day in America to honor those who have died in military service.

Memorial Day is also the unofficial start of summer - but it's also a big shopping day in America.

Here are some of the best Memorial Day sales, freebies and deals you can claim this year:

Best Buy: Get up to 40 percent off appliances, plus more deals here.

Boston Market: Get a whole rotisserie chicken, a half-rack of ribs, four sides and four pieces of cornbread for $29.99.

Calvin Klein: Get an extra 40 percent off online.

Crocs: Get an extra 30 percent off online.

Einstein Bagels: From Saturday, May 26, until Monday, May 28, guests who present proof of local residence at participating locations will receive a buy-one, get-one offer on the company’s new Flavors Across America menu.

Famous Footwear: Up to 40 percent off sandals.

Home Depot: 10 percent discount is offered in-store to all military veterans on Memorial Day.

Hooters: All veterans and active-duty military personnel will receive a complimentary meal on Memorial Day.

Kohls: Get up to 50 percent off outdoor furniture and décor.

Lowe's: Grills, mowers, gardening material and outdoor furniture on sale at Lowe's through Memorial Day weekend.

Michigan Adventure: Free admission for veterans and military personnel of the Armed Forces, and National Guard and Reserve on Armed Forces Appreciation Days on May 27 and 28, 2018. In addition, military personnel may purchase up to six additional tickets for immediate family members at $26.00 each at the front gate.

Read more: https://militarybenefits.info/memorial-day-sales-discounts-deals/#ixzz5GQKlzLOy

Office Depot and Office Max: Save up to 40 percent on select office furniture collections, up t0 10 percent on filing cabinets and up to 40 percent on desks during the office supply store’s Memorial Day sale.

Overstock.com: Through Memorial Day, get an extra 20 percent off select outdoor dining products, and 15 percent off select summer bedding.

Sears: Save up to 60 percent on the “Red, White & You Event.”

Texas de Brazil: Active duty military members and veterans will receive 50 percent off their lunch or dinner Monday.

Twin Peaks: Twin Peaks will be honoring Memorial Day with a free select menu item for all armed forces, both active and retired, all day on Monday, May 28.

Walgreens: Active military members and veterans can get 20 percent off regular-priced eligible items with Balance Rewards Card on Memorial Day.

