Michigan natives Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard launch affordable baby products line

Kristen Bell and Dax Sheppard are launching a new baby products line at Walmart this week.

The Michigan natives have created "Hello Bello," an exclusive Walmart product that is said to be more budget friendly.

"As a mom of two, I know how beautifully messy parenthood can be, and that's why we created Hello Bello - a line of premium, super-effective baby care products to take care of your kids from head-to-butt-to-toe," said co-founder Kristen Bell. "Our products are fresh and fun. More importantly, we use plant-based ingredients and organic botanicals that are better for our kids and better for our world."

Hello Bello will launch with 10 products across multiple SKUs, ranging in price from $1.88 to $23.94, with the majority under $8. Parents can expect products formulated with safe and effective ingredients, including organic botanicals when possible; delivering greater comfort and performance including Diapers, Wipes, Shampoo & Body Wash, Bubble Bath, Baby Lotion, Diaper Rash Cream, Hand Sanitizer, Mineral Sunscreen, Bug Spray and Laundry Detergent.

"We know parenting is hard enough as it is," shared co-founder Dax Shepard. "Parents shouldn't have to choose between what's good for their baby and good for their budget. That's why we couldn't ask for a better exclusive retail partner than Walmart, who is making it possible for us to offer premium products at a non-premium price."

The initial Hello Bello collection includes:

Diapers ($7.97 - $23.94): Hello Bello premium diapers have a specially designed core with proprietary spherical absorbent technology that can absorb over 50 times its weight in fluid – allowing reduced waste (less material) while still providing serious leak protection. They offer a secure and comfy fit that's breathable to promote good skin wellness, without the chlorine-processed fluff, artificial fragrances and lotions found in many other diapers. Will launch with five adorable designs in-store and 13 online.

Wipes ($1.98 - $5.98): Using a fragrance-free, hypoallergenic, over 99% water formula with aloe and chamomile, Hello Bello wipes are gentle and soothing on skin. And the thick, plant-based cloth makes them tough enough to help with whatever mess little ones throw at their parents (literally).

Bubble Bath ($5.98): Made with soothing organic extracts like aloe, calendula and cucumber, Hello Bello bubble bath is pH-balanced and hypoallergenic to clean and calm kids. Made without phthalates, parabens, synthetic fragrances or dyes. Available in lavender, vanilla apricot, and apple blossom.

Shampoo & Body Wash ($5.98): Clean your kiddo from head-to-toe with Hello Bello's hypoallergenic, tear-free, two-in-one formula that soothes with organic aloe vera, calendula, avocado and cucumber extracts while moisturizing with organic jojoba and sunflower seed oils. Available in vanilla apricot, lavender, apple blossom and unscented.

Bug Spray ($7.98): As one of the only USDA Certified Organic options, Hello Bello bug spray is DEET-free, hypoallergenic, non-irritating and lab-tested to repel all types of mosquitoes, along with over 55 other insects for up to six hours.

Diaper Rash Cream ($6.98): Pediatrician-tested, non-nano Zinc Oxide diaper rash formula creates a protective barrier and provides quick relief with a special blend of organic sunflower seed oil, coconut oil and tamanu oil.

Laundry Detergent ($12.88): This USDA Certified Organic laundry detergent formula gives clothes an extra fluffy feel to help keep skin soft and safe. Hello Bello's low-to-no sudsing, sulfate-free formula uses the power of organic soap berries and botanical extracts for a deep clean that also helps combat residue buildup.

Baby Lotion ($5.98): Made with organic jojoba and sunflower seed oils and other botanical extracts, Hello Bello's baby lotion works overtime to nourish, moisturize, soften and support the overall health of baby's skin. This lotion is plant-based and leaves even the most sensitive skin feeling soft. Available in vanilla apricot, apple blossom, lavender and unscented.

Hand Sanitizer ($1.88): Hello Bello's proven effective, plant-based formula helps kill 99.9% germs and bacteria; while also promoting soft skin with botanical extracts like aloe and green tea. Made without triclosan, synthetic fragrance or parabens.

Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 ($8.78): Hello Bello's SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen is designed to hydrate and protect baby's delicate skin from the sun. It keeps a child's skin protected using the broad-spectrum protection of Non-Nano Zinc Oxide. And it also includes shea butter, cocoa seed butter, coconut oil, and green tea extract to help moisturize, soothe, and nourish skin.

