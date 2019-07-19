National Ice Cream Day 2019: Freebies, deals to celebrate on July 21

Think you've heard it all when it comes to ice cream flavors? Think again. Here's a look at just some of the world's weirdest ice cream flavors in honor of National Ice Cream Month in July:

There's no better way to celebrate National Ice Cream Day, on July 21, than with free ice cream!

In 1984, President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day. This year it's on Sunday, July 21.

Here's a list of National Ice Cream Day deals from Offers.com:

Baskin-Robbins: Get two pre-packed quarts of ice cream for $7.99 total all day long on July 21. This includes the Stranger-Things inspired U.S.S. Butterscotch flavor. Plus, use code FREESCOOP when making a delivery order via Doordash to get a free scoop of ice cream with your purchase of $10 or more.

Bruster’s: Any day (not just National Ice Cream Day), kids under 40 inches tall get a free baby cone. Plus, Rewards members get double points on July 21.

Carvel: Buy one soft serve cone or cup, get one free on July 21.

Cream: Buy any scoop of ice cream, get a second scoop free on July 21 and 22.

Creamistry: This chain serves liquid nitrogen ice cream and is offering loyalty members one free Ruby Cacao ice cream with any purchase of greater or equal value on National Ice Cream Day.

Culver’s: Get a free scoop of custard with purchase of a value basket at participating locations with this coupon.

Dippin’ Dots: Participating locations will give away free mini cups during a two-hour window. Check with your local store to find out when. See details.

Instacart: Through July 28, order $15 worth of select Ben & Jerry’s, Breyers, Talenti, Haagen-Dazs, Edy’s, Dreyer’s and Outshine from Instacart, and get $5 off your order or unlock free delivery.

Jack in the Box: Use this printable coupon to get two free tacos with a purchase.

Johnny Rocket’s: Get a free milkshake with purchase of an entree on July 21. See a list of participating locations.

Krispy Kreme: Krispy Kreme is celebrating its birthday until July 21, with a special Birthday Batter Doughnut. It’s filled with birthday cake batter, dipped in strawberry icing and topped with party sprinkles. Find it at participating locations.

LongHorn Steakhouse: For a limited time, enjoy Steak & Bourbon ice cream for $3.99 at participating locations. This sweet and savory dish features bits of steak and bourbon caramel. See details.

MaggieMoo’s: Get a free small cone or cup all month long when you purchase a Majestic Shake during Happy Hour (2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays).

Marble Slab: Purchase a Majestic Shake during Happy Hour (2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays) all month long, and get a free small cup or cone.

Monkey Joe’s: Each child will receive one free ice cream cup per paid admission while supplies last. Not to be combined with other offers.

Petsmart: Bring your dog in July 20 or 21 and receive a free doggie ice cream topped with dog biscuits at PetSmart Petshotel locations. No booking required.

Sonic: Enjoy Sonic Nights on July 21 and all summer long. This promo gets you half-price shakes and ice cream cookie sandwiches for $1.49 each every night after 8 p.m.

Taco Bell: Nacho Fries (a stroke of junk food genius) are back for a limited time. These are french fries with Mexican seasoning, served with a side of warm nacho cheese.

Wendy’s: Buy the Frosty Key Tag for $2. It entitles you to a free Jr. Frosty with every purchase at participating locations until Dec. 31.

White Castle: Get 12 Chicken Rings for $2.99 for a limited time.

Whole Foods: Through July 30, get 35% off ice cream and frozen novelties. This offer is exclusively for Amazon Prime members in select ZIP codes.

Wienerschnitzel: Use this printable coupon to get 99-cent corn dogs.

Yogurtland: On July 21, buy one ice cream, get one free from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

