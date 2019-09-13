Neiman Marcus is selling hot dog couch, burger chair

If you've been thinking about getting some new furniture, maybe you'll consider this hot dog couch.

Neiman Marcus is currently selling this furniture delicacy. As you can see, the base of the couch serves as the bun and then there are cucumber, tomato and hot dog pillows.

It'll set you back more than $7,000, plus tax.

If the hot dog couch is out of your price range, don't worry: Neiman Marcus is also selling a burger chair, which comes with tomato and pickle pillows.

That'll cost you just less $5,000.

