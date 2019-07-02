Consumer

Online coupon codes for summer savings

Many retailers offering 4th of July discounts

Online shopping (WDIV)

July is here and so are the summer savings. If you're looking to save some cash (and who isn't), we've got you covered.

Here's a list of several big named retailers offering online deals this holiday week:

AllModern

  • Up to 65% off + an extra 25% off with code MAKEWAVES until July 6th on select sales.

ASOS

  • Britich online fashion and cosmetic retailer has some summer deals. Spend $150 and get $30 off with the code "STARS30," spend $200 and get $50 off with the code "STARS50," or spend $250 and get $70 with the promo code "STARS70." 

BackBeatRags

  • Take 40% off sale items on the Fourth of July with code SUMMERTIME19 and 25% off sitewide from July 5th to July 7th with code REDWHITEBLUE

Birchbox

  • The well-known beauty subscription service is offering 15% off orders of $35 or more from July 1st to July 5th. You have to use the coupon code"AMERICA15." 

Birch by Helix

  • Save $200 off Birch mattress with code FOURTH200 until July 15th.

Bouqs

  • Who doesn't love flowers?! If you know of someone who would love a nice aggaingement of flowers (maybe even yourself?), you can save 20% on your order with the code "FIREWORKS20."

Chinese Laundry

  • Get 50% off your second pair of shoes until the 4th of July with code SAVE50

Dell

  • If a new computer is on your back to school shopping list, you can take advantage of a deal right now from Dell. Save 25% on UltraSharp monitors. You can also et 40% off Vostro desktops and laptops with the code "VOSTRO40" and save over 45% on select Vostro, Latitude, and Precision computers.

DSW

  • Your summer shoes need an update? Here's a chance to save. DSW is holding a price drop event. If you buy a pair of sandals, you can also get a $20 bonus card. Also, for a limited time using the online code "SUMMERFRESH" you can get $10 off $49, $20 off $99, or $60 off $199.

Franco Sarto

  • Save up to 30% off on select styles when you use code FRANCOSANDALS until July 4th.

J.Crew

  • Take an extra 40% off your oders with the code "FLASH48."

Lands' End

  • You can get 40% off full-priced styles and up tto 70% off swimwear, plus free two-day shipping right now with the promo code "SAND" and the pin "2645." 

LookFantastic

  • Save 15% off your purchase with code FOURTH

Macy's

  • You can save an extra 15-25% on select styles with the code "STYLE" during the Macy's Summer Sale.  Also, get 20% off during Macy's Fourth of July sale + free shipping on orders $75+ with code FOURTH

Madewell

  • Shop Madewell for women's jeans, shoes, bags, t-shirts, dresses, and more. Right now, you can get 25% off summer must-haves with the code "FIREWORK."

Minted

  • Get 15% off all wedding, baby and kid products until July 8th with code FIREWORKS19.

Neiman Marcus

  • You can get a gift card worth $50+ when you spend at least $250 at Neiman Marcus with the code "NMJUNE." Spend at least $250, get a $50 gift card. At lest $500 gets you $100 back, and so on and so forth with the max gift card value being $1,250 (if you spend at least $5,000).

Shutterfly

  • The photo printing service is offering free shipping on card orders of $39+ with the promo code "SHIP39."

Prices were correct at the time this article was published, but may change.

