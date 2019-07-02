Online coupon codes for summer savings

July is here and so are the summer savings. If you're looking to save some cash (and who isn't), we've got you covered.

Here's a list of several big named retailers offering online deals this holiday week:

AllModern

Up to 65% off + an extra 25% off with code MAKEWAVES until July 6th on select sales.

ASOS

Britich online fashion and cosmetic retailer has some summer deals. Spend $150 and get $30 off with the code "STARS30," spend $200 and get $50 off with the code "STARS50," or spend $250 and get $70 with the promo code "STARS70."

BackBeatRags

Take 40% off sale items on the Fourth of July with code SUMMERTIME19 and 25% off sitewide from July 5th to July 7th with code REDWHITEBLUE

Birchbox

The well-known beauty subscription service is offering 15% off orders of $35 or more from July 1st to July 5th. You have to use the coupon code"AMERICA15."

Birch by Helix

Save $200 off Birch mattress with code FOURTH200 until July 15th.

Bouqs

Who doesn't love flowers?! If you know of someone who would love a nice aggaingement of flowers (maybe even yourself?), you can save 20% on your order with the code "FIREWORKS20."

Chinese Laundry

Get 50% off your second pair of shoes until the 4th of July with code SAVE50

Dell

If a new computer is on your back to school shopping list, you can take advantage of a deal right now from Dell. Save 25% on UltraSharp monitors. You can also et 40% off Vostro desktops and laptops with the code "VOSTRO40" and save over 45% on select Vostro, Latitude, and Precision computers.

DSW

Your summer shoes need an update? Here's a chance to save. DSW is holding a price drop event. If you buy a pair of sandals, you can also get a $20 bonus card. Also, for a limited time using the online code "SUMMERFRESH" you can get $10 off $49, $20 off $99, or $60 off $199.

Franco Sarto

Save up to 30% off on select styles when you use code FRANCOSANDALS until July 4th.

J.Crew

Take an extra 40% off your oders with the code "FLASH48."

Lands' End

You can get 40% off full-priced styles and up tto 70% off swimwear, plus free two-day shipping right now with the promo code "SAND" and the pin "2645."

LookFantastic

Save 15% off your purchase with code FOURTH

Macy's

You can save an extra 15-25% on select styles with the code "STYLE" during the Macy's Summer Sale. Also, get 20% off during Macy's Fourth of July sale + free shipping on orders $75+ with code FOURTH

Madewell

Shop Madewell for women's jeans, shoes, bags, t-shirts, dresses, and more. Right now, you can get 25% off summer must-haves with the code "FIREWORK."

Minted

Get 15% off all wedding, baby and kid products until July 8th with code FIREWORKS19.

Neiman Marcus

You can get a gift card worth $50+ when you spend at least $250 at Neiman Marcus with the code "NMJUNE." Spend at least $250, get a $50 gift card. At lest $500 gets you $100 back, and so on and so forth with the max gift card value being $1,250 (if you spend at least $5,000).

Shutterfly

The photo printing service is offering free shipping on card orders of $39+ with the promo code "SHIP39."

Prices were correct at the time this article was published, but may change.

