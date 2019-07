Mandel Ngan/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

DETROIT - Altaire Pharmaceuticals has issued a recall for several eye care products sold at CVS.

The recall is precautionary, and the company has not received any reports of issues due to the ophthalmic products, according to officials.

The recall was issued due to concerns about quality assurance at the manufacturing facility.

