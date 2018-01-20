Bed, Bath & Beyond recalls UGG comforter due to mold concerns

The Hudson Comforter by UGG has been recalled due to mold concerns.

Bed, Bath & Beyond has recalled a comforter sold in its stores due to a mold concern.

Mold was found on some UGG Hudson comforters. The blankets were sold between Aug. 24 and Oct. 17, 2017.

The solid-colored comforter set came in four colors, garnet, navy, gray and oatmeal, and three sizes, twin, full/queen and king, that was packaged in a plastic and black cloth zipper bag. The product

was manufactured by BHF International, Ltd.

Customers who purchased the comforter can return it to any Bed, Bath & Beyond location. For more information, call 800-462-3966 or visit bedbathandbeyond.com.

