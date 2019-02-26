B&G Foods recalls Victoria Marinara Sauce due to undeclared cashew allergen

All nuts are about equal in terms of calories per ounce, but cashews (16 to 18 nuts; 5 grams protein, 13 grams fat); and pistachios (49 nuts; 6 grams protein, 13 grams fat) are the lowest-calorie nuts.

PARSIPPANY, NJ. - B&G Foods is recalling 1,280 cases of a single date code of the 40 oz Victoria Marinara Sauce with a "best by" date of March 6, 2022 because the product could have cashew allergens that are not declared.

People with an allergy or sensitivity to cashews should dispose of the product. The food item was distributed in retail stores nationwide. The issue was discovered when a consumer alleged a cashew allergic reaction and testing indicated a possible presence of cashew with that "best by" date.

“The safety of our consumers is our number one priority. We are committed to providing safe, quality products while observing the highest ethical standards in the conduct of our business,” said William Herbes, executive vice president of operations at B&G Foods. “The core values that we’ve embodied since the company was founded in the 1800s, honesty, integrity and accountability, guide our actions as we take the appropriate measures to address this issue."

