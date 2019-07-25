Boppy Company recalls baby accessory due to suffocation hazard

Infant head and neck support accessories being recalled July 23, 2019, due to a possible suffocation hazard. (WDIV)

DETROIT - The Boppy Company has recalled a baby accessory due to a possible suffocation hazard.

Infant head and neck support accessories are being recalled because the head support area can be overstuffed and cause a baby's head to be tilted too far forward, company officials said.

The recall was issued Tuesday and affects 14,000 of the ebony floral and heathered gray versions of the product.

The affected accessories have model numbers 4150114 and 4150117. The model number is printed on the fabric label on the back of the head support, company officials said.

Boppy Company officials said they have received three reports of babies' heads being pushed forward chin to chest. No injuries have been reported, officials said.

The affected products were sold for about $20 at Target, Best Buy Baby and other juvenile product and discount furniture stores nationwide, as well as online at Amazon.com, from March through May of this year.

The product is used to support infants in swings, bouncers and strollers.

Anyone who owns the affected product should stop using it and call the Boppy Company at 888-772-6779 for a full refund. Calls can be made from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

